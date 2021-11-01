Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Medically minor but clinically important findings associated with physical child abuse, such as bruises in pre-mobile infants, may be identified by frontline clinicians yet the association of these injuries with child abuse is often not recognized, potentially allowing the abuse to continue and even to escalate. An accurate natural language processing (NLP) algorithm to identify high-risk injuries in electronic health record (EHR) notes could improve detection and awareness of abuse. THE OBJECTIVES WERE TO: 1) develop an NLP algorithm that accurately identifies injuries in infants associated with abuse and 2) determine the accuracy of this algorithm.



METHODS: An NLP algorithm was designed to identify ten specific injuries known to be associated with physical abuse in infants. Iterative cycles of review identified inaccurate triggers, and coding of the algorithm was adjusted. The optimized NLP algorithm was applied to emergency department (ED) providers' notes on 1344 consecutive sample of infants seen in nine EDs over 3.5 months.



RESULTS were compared with review of the same notes conducted by a trained reviewer blind to the NLP results with discrepancies adjudicated by a child abuse expert.



RESULTS: Among the 1344 encounters, 41 (3.1%) had one of the high-risk injuries. The NLP algorithm had a sensitivity and specificity of 92.7% (95% CI: 79.0-98.1%) and 98.1% (95% CI: 97.1-98.7%), respectively, and positive and negative predictive values were 60.3% and 99.8%, respectively, for identifying high-risk injuries.



CONCLUSION: An NLP algorithm to identify infants with high-risk injuries in EDs has good accuracy and may be useful to aid clinicians in the identification of infants with injuries associated with child abuse.

