Citation
Tiyyagura G, Asnes AG, Leventhal JM, Shapiro ED, Auerbach M, Teng W, Powers E, Thomas A, Lindberg DM, McClelland J, Kutryb C, Polzin T, Daughtridge K, Sevin V, Hsiao AL. Acad. Pediatr. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Academic Pediatric Association, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
34780997
Abstract
OBJECTIVES: Medically minor but clinically important findings associated with physical child abuse, such as bruises in pre-mobile infants, may be identified by frontline clinicians yet the association of these injuries with child abuse is often not recognized, potentially allowing the abuse to continue and even to escalate. An accurate natural language processing (NLP) algorithm to identify high-risk injuries in electronic health record (EHR) notes could improve detection and awareness of abuse. THE OBJECTIVES WERE TO: 1) develop an NLP algorithm that accurately identifies injuries in infants associated with abuse and 2) determine the accuracy of this algorithm.
Language: en
Keywords
Emergency Department; Child Abuse; Natural Language Processing; Test Characteristics