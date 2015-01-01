|
Citation
Ramer NE, Colder CR. Addict. Behav. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
34776304
Abstract
The frequency of parental alcohol risk communication (ARC) is considered an integral component of socializing youth about alcohol, but the literature offers mixed findings on whether such communication is protective. Early adolescents' prior drinking experiences may moderate the effectiveness of ARC, but evidence for such an interaction is inconsistent. One limitation of this work considering prior drinking experience is that it has not distinguished drinking with versus without parental permission. Parents are one of the earliest sources of information about alcohol use and many parents view allowing adolescents to drink alcohol with permission as a harm reduction strategy, despite some work suggesting the opposite effect. Using a random effects multilevel regression, we tested the unique moderating effects of drinking with and without parental permission on the prospective association between alcohol risk communication and later drinking without parental permission. Adolescent and parent dyads completed 3 annual assessments (first assessment mean age = 12.6, 52% girls, 76% White/non-Hispanic).
Language: en
Keywords
Adolescent alcohol use; Alcohol risk communication; Drinking with parent permission; Drinking without parent permission