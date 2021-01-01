SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Limber S, Smith P, Breivik K. Am. Psychol. 2021; 76(5): 810.

(Copyright © 2021, American Psychological Association)

10.1037/amp0000824

34780220

Memorializes Dan Olweus (1931-2020). Olewus was a founder of the study of bullying. At the University of Bergen, starting in 1970, he served as Professor of Psychology (until 1995) and Research Professor (1996 to 2010), then moved on to the Regional Centre for Child and Youth Mental Health and Child Welfare until 2016. He was affiliated with the Department for Health Promotion and Development at the University of Bergen from 2019 until his death. In 1970, Olweus conducted what is widely viewed as the first scientific study on bullying, which involved 1,000 boys in Stockholm, Sweden.

FINDINGS were published in his 1978 book, Aggression in Schools: Bullies and Whipping Boys. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2021 APA, all rights reserved).


Language: en
