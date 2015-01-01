Abstract

BACKGROUND: Research indicates that a healthy cultural identity is associated with positive outcomes including increased self-esteem, academic achievement, and higher reports of satisfying family interactions.



OBJECTIVE: This retrospective study explored the experiences of intergenerational trauma, cultural connections, and identity among Indigenous former youth in child welfare care of the Ontario government. PARTICIPANTS AND SETTING: Participants self-identified as Indigenous (First Nations, Status and non-Status; Metis; Inuit), had a history of being in child welfare care and had never been adopted. Each participant in this research study reflected on the influence of intergenerational trauma and being in child welfare care in the development of their cultural identities.



METHODS: This study utilized a blend of traditional grounded theory, constructivist grounded theory, relational worldview model and a two-eyed seeing approach.



RESULTS: Overall findings indicate the importance of cultural connections, having a purpose and meaning in life that links to cultural identity and spirituality as critical elements in the pathways from trauma to well-being. These findings reflect Indigenous reclamations of traditional belief systems, practices, languages, and cultures in order to overcome personal experiences and problems.



CONCLUSIONS: Many Indigenous communities are taking active steps to find children lost in the child welfare system, to care for these children, and to rekindle cultural identity for them. With the goals of healing, reconciliation and cultural restoration, it is imperative that child welfare agencies support the development of positive cultural identity, spirituality, and connection to cultural communities for Indigenous children, youth, and their families.

