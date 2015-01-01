Abstract

The distribution of relief materials is an important part of post-disaster emergency rescue. To meet the needs of the relief materials in the affected areas after a sudden disaster and ensure its smooth progress, an optimized dispatch model for multiple periods and multiple modes of transportation supported by the Internet of Things is established according to the characteristics of relief materials. Through the urgent production of relief materials, market procurement, and the use of inventory collection, the needs of the disaster area are met and the goal of minimizing system response time and total cost is achieved. The model is solved using CPLX software, and numerical simulation and results are analyzed using the example of the COVID-19 in Wuhan City, and the dispatching strategies are given under different disruption scenarios. The results show that the scheduling optimization method can meet the material demand of the disaster area with shorter time and lower cost compared with other methods, and can better cope with the supply interruptions that occur in post-disaster rescue.

Language: en