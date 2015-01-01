|
Citation
|
Buil-Gil D, Zeng Y, Kemp S. Crime Sci. 2021; 10(1): e26.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34777938
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
Much research has shown that the first lockdowns imposed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic were associated with changes in routine activities and, therefore, changes in crime. While several types of violent and property crime decreased immediately after the first lockdown, online crime rates increased. Nevertheless, little research has explored the relationship between multiple lockdowns and crime in the mid-term. Furthermore, few studies have analysed potentially contrasting trends in offline and online crimes using the same dataset. To fill these gaps in research, the present article employs interrupted time-series analysis to examine the effects on offline and online crime of the three lockdown orders implemented in Northern Ireland. We analyse crime data recorded by the police between April 2015 and May 2021.
Language: en