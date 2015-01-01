SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Gusfa D, Mancine R, Kennedy S, Bashir DA, Saffarian M. Int. J. Eat. Disord. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2021, John Wiley and Sons)

10.1002/eat.23642

34779539

OBJECTIVE: To explore the relationship between disordered eating (DE) and significant sport injury in adolescent athletes.

METHOD: Responses to one item of the Disordered Eating Screen for Athletes and the Eating Attitudes Test (EAT-26) items, administered to n = 308 adolescent athletes, were analyzed with data on injury. Nonparametric statistics and multiple regression analysis were used to examine differences in DE rates amongst known injured adolescent athletes.

RESULTS: The EAT-26 scores of injured females, median score of 9, were significantly higher than all other groupings with H(3) = 17.26 p < .001, η(2)  = .047. Using regression analyses, injury significantly predicted a rise in EAT-26 score by five points in females, p = .01, R(2)  = .052.

DISCUSSION: This evidence suggests a relationship between adolescent female sport injury and DE, but no relationship between adolescent male sport injury and DE. These results demonstrate a need to screen for DE in athletes. Given a positive screen, athletes should be educated on the risks associated with relative energy deficiency and potentially referred to a practitioner with knowledge of the associated complications.


injury; sports; bone mineral density; disordered eating; eating disorder; energy availability

