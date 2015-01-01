Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Impairments in cognitive performance after sport-related concussion (SRC) typically resolve within weeks of the injury, whereas alterations to white matter (WM) organization have been found to persist longer into the chronic injury stage. However, longer-term associations between cognition and WM organization following SRC have not been studied. The objective of this study was to compare WM organization and cognitive performance in collegiate athletes an average of almost 4 years post-SRC to athletes with no history of SRC.



METHOD: National Collegiate Athletic Association Division III athletes (n = 71, age = 19.3 ± 1.2; 14 with self-reported SRC) completed a neurocognitive assessment and diffusion tensor imaging (DTI). WM organization was assessed by extracting measures of fractional anisotropy (FA), mean diffusivity (MD), and radial diffusivity (RD) from 20 WM regions of interest (ROIs). Multivariate partial least squares analyses were used to compare athletes with and without a history of SRC and assess relationships between DTI-derived metrics of WM organization and cognitive measures.



RESULTS: Cognitive performance and ROI metrics did not differ between athletes with and without prior SRC. However, among athletes with a history of SRC, better executive function, processing speed, and memory but worse choice reaction time were associated with higher FA and lower MD and RD in several WM tracts.



CONCLUSION: Athletes with a history of SRC demonstrated greater associations between cognitive performance and WM organization, but also variability in the domains showing associations. Taken together, the findings demonstrate the importance of examining brain-behavior relationships several years after SRC to better gauge how WM organization supports cognition.

Language: en