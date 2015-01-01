|
de Souza NL, Buckman JF, Dennis EL, Parrott JS, Velez C, Wilde EA, Tate DF, Esopenko C. J. Clin. Exp. Neuropsychol. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
34779351
INTRODUCTION: Impairments in cognitive performance after sport-related concussion (SRC) typically resolve within weeks of the injury, whereas alterations to white matter (WM) organization have been found to persist longer into the chronic injury stage. However, longer-term associations between cognition and WM organization following SRC have not been studied. The objective of this study was to compare WM organization and cognitive performance in collegiate athletes an average of almost 4 years post-SRC to athletes with no history of SRC.
cognition; Diffusion tensor imaging; mild TBI; sport