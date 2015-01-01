Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To compare the occurrence of falls and fall-related injuries, and the circumstances of falls among individuals with spinal cord injury (SCI) who ambulate full-time, use a wheelchair full-time and ambulate part-time.



DESIGN: A secondary analysis. SETTING: Community. PARTICIPANTS: Adults with SCI. INTERVENTION: None. OUTCOME MEASURES: The occurrence and circumstances of falls and fall-related injuries were tracked over six-months using a survey. Participants were grouped by mobility and fall status. A chi-square test compared the occurrence of falls and fall-related injuries, and the time and location of falls, and a negative binomial regression was used to predict the likelihood of falls by mobility status. Kaplan-Meier analysis was used to determine differences in the time to first fall based on mobility status. Group characteristics and causes of falls were described.



RESULTS: Data from individuals who ambulated full-time (n = 30), used a wheelchair full-time (n = 27) and ambulated part-time (n = 8) were analyzed. Mobility status was a significant predictor of falls (P < 0.01); individuals who used a wheelchair full-time had a third of the likelihood of falling than those who ambulated full-time (P < 0.01). Type of fall-related injuries differed by mobility status. Those who ambulated full-time fell more in the daytime (P < 0.01). Individuals who ambulated full-time and part-time commonly fell while walking due to poor balance, and their legs giving out, respectively. Those who used a wheelchair full-time typically fell while transferring when rushed.



CONCLUSION: Mobility status influences the likelihood and circumstances of falls. Mobility status should be considered when planning fall prevention education/training for individuals with SCI.

