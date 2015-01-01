Abstract

BACKGROUND: Multiple sclerosis (MS) and Parkinson's disease (PD) may affect balance differently. However, no studies have compared loss of balance (LOB) patterns following multi-directional perturbations.



OBJECTIVE: 1) determine reliability of LOB ratings following standardized manual perturbations; 2) compare LOB ratings in MS, PD, and healthy control (HC) groups following perturbations at upper/lower torso, in anterior/posterior, right/left, and rotational directions.



METHODS: 1) reviewers rated videotaped LOB following perturbations applied by 4 clinicians in 6-10 HCs. 2) three groups (64 MS, 42 PD and 32 HC) received perturbations. LOB ratings following perturbations were analyzed using two-factor mixed ANOVAs for magnitude and prevalence.



RESULTS: 1) LOB ratings showed moderate to good ICC and good to excellent agreement. 2) MS group showed greater magnitude and prevalence of LOB than PD or HC groups (p < .001). All groups showed greater LOB from right/left versus anterior/posterior perturbations (p < .01). PD showed greater LOB from perturbations at upper versus lower torso; MS and HC showed greater LOB from posterior versus anterior perturbations.



CONCLUSIONS: Our reliable rating scale showed differences in patterns of LOB following manual perturbations in MS, PD, and HC. Clinically accessible and reliable assessment of LOB could facilitate targeted perturbation-based interventions and reduce falls in vulnerable populations.

Language: en