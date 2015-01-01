|
Citation
|
Reynolds ME, Raitt JM, Üstyol A, Zettl R, Cloninger CR, North CS. Psychiatry 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Guilford Publications)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34780318
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Personality is associated with psychopathology after disasters, but its association with the portion of postdisaster psychopathology that is incident remains unclear. It is also unclear whether any particular attributes of personality are associated with resistance to the persistence or recurrence of preexisting psychopathology after disasters. This exploratory study of employees of workplaces affected by the September 11, 2001, attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City examined the specific relationships of personality variables (specifically, novelty seeking, harm avoidance, reward dependence, persistence, self-directedness, cooperativeness, and self-transcendence) to incident postdisaster psychiatric disorders and resistance to the persistence/recurrence of preexisting psychiatric disorders after the disaster.
Language: en