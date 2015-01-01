|
Warmath D, Winterstein AP, Myrden S. Soc. Sci. Med. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
34776287
PURPOSE: Studies demonstrate that parents and coaches play a role in an athlete's concussion reporting decision primarily through their influence on the decision environment. Little work, however, has explored how a given parenting/coaching style operates to promote intentions and much less work has examined whether the impact of parenting/coaching on concussion reporting differs by socioeconomic status. Transformational parenting/coaching (i.e., a focus on building autonomy and self-efficacy in athletes) represents one promising approach given its effects on other outcomes (e.g., health, burnout, aggression). We hypothesize that athlete perceptions of transformational parenting/coaching will be associated with their reporting intentions directly and through the athlete's motivation for playing their sport regardless of household income.
Language: en
Motivation; Concussion; Reporting; Coach-parent-athlete triangle; Transformational coaching; Transformational parenting