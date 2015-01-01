|
Citation
|
Stefania C, Rogier G, Beomonte Zobel S, Velotti P. Trauma Violence Abuse 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34779309
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Attachment theory is a useful framework for understanding the phenomenon of intimate partner violence (IPV) victimisation. Many studies have examined the relationship between attachment and IPV victimisation. The need to examine the nature of this relationship through a meta-analytic approach arises from an awareness of the amount of contrasting data surrounding the topic.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
anxiety; systematic review; meta-analysis; attachment; avoidance; Intimate partner violence victimisation