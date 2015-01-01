|
Citation
|
Reyes ME, Simpson L, Sullivan TP, Contractor AA, Weiss NH. Trauma Violence Abuse 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34779327
|
Abstract
|
Hispanic women in the United States experience disproportionate mental health impacts of intimate partner violence (IPV). Following the preferred reporting items for systematic reviews and meta-analyses extension for scoping reviews guidelines, we synthesized the existing knowledge based on IPV and mental health outcomes among Hispanic women in the United States. In May 2020, we searched five electronic databases (i.e., MEDLINE, PILOTS, PSYCInfo, PSYCArticles, and EMBASE). From the initial 1,180 results, 13 articles met inclusion criteria for this review (written in English, empirical study, focus on the experiences of victimization from an intimate partner, focus on mental health outcomes occurring in the person experiencing IPV, included women who identify as Hispanic, and included participants residing in the United States), representing 4,060 women.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
mental health; intimate partner violence; scoping review; Hispanic women