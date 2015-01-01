Abstract

Hispanic women in the United States experience disproportionate mental health impacts of intimate partner violence (IPV). Following the preferred reporting items for systematic reviews and meta-analyses extension for scoping reviews guidelines, we synthesized the existing knowledge based on IPV and mental health outcomes among Hispanic women in the United States. In May 2020, we searched five electronic databases (i.e., MEDLINE, PILOTS, PSYCInfo, PSYCArticles, and EMBASE). From the initial 1,180 results, 13 articles met inclusion criteria for this review (written in English, empirical study, focus on the experiences of victimization from an intimate partner, focus on mental health outcomes occurring in the person experiencing IPV, included women who identify as Hispanic, and included participants residing in the United States), representing 4,060 women.



FINDINGS highlighted significant positive associations between IPV (n = 13; 4,060 women) and general mental health outcomes (n = 4; 759 women) as well as the specific outcomes of depression (n = 12; 2,661 women), anxiety (n = 1; 274 women), post-traumatic stress disorder (n = 3; 515 women), and substance misuse (n = 2; 1,673 women) among Hispanic women in the United States. Limitations included heterogeneity across Hispanic populations and methodological differences between studies. Key avenues for future research were identified, including the need to examine mental health outcomes understudied in relation to IPV among Hispanic women (e.g., personality, obsessive-compulsive, and eating disorders) and to identify cultural and demographic factors (e.g., nativity status, level of acculturation) that may influence relations between IPV and mental health outcomes among Hispanic women. Such research can inform prevention and intervention efforts aimed at improving mental health among Hispanic women in the Untied States experiencing IPV.

