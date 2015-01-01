SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Oates A, Gibbons R. BJPsych Bull 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Royal College of Psychiatrists)

DOI

10.1192/bjb.2021.106

PMID

34782031

Abstract

One of the most challenging experiences psychiatrists will face in their careers may well be the death of a patient by suicide. This is likely to happen at least once during a psychiatrist's career, and often more. It can be an intensely complex and painful event with a wide range of emotional responses. Reflecting on the death and accessing good support helps clinicians process the emotional impact. It can also increase their resilience in the longer term by giving them a greater understanding of both their own and their patients' limitations, and in this way strengthen their capacity for compassion as clinicians. Using an illustrative case study, this article provides an insight into the experience of losing a patient to suicide and signposts to sources of support.


Language: en

Keywords

Suicide; trauma; self-harm; education and training; supervision

