Abstract

OBJECTIVES: We aim to analyse the trends and causes of mortality among adults in Addis Ababa. SETTING: This analysis was conducted using verbal autopsy data from the Addis Ababa Mortality Surveillance in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. PARTICIPANTS: All deceased adults aged 15 years and above between 2007-2012 and 2015-2017 were included in the analysis. OUTCOME MEASURES: We collected verbal autopsy and conducted physician review to ascertain cause of death.



RESULT: A total of 7911 data were included in this analysis. Non-communicable disease (NCD) accounted for 62.8% of adult mortality. Mortality from communicable diseases, maternal conditions and nutritional deficiencies followed this by accounting for 30.3% of total mortality. Injury accounted for 6.8% of total mortality. We have observed a significant decline in mortality attributed to group one cause of death (43.25% in 2007 to 12.34% in 2017, p<0.001). However, we observed a significant increase in mortality attributed to group II cause of death (from 49.95% in 2007 to 81.17% in 2017, p<0.001). The top five leading cause of death in 2017 were cerebrovascular disease (12.8%), diabetes mellitus (8.1%), chronic liver disease (6.3%), hypertension (5.7%), ischaemic heart disease (5.7%) and other specified neoplasm (5.2%).



CONCLUSION: We documented an epidemiological shift in cause of mortality from communicable diseases to NCD over 10 years. There is a great progress in reducing mortality due to communicable diseases over the past years. However, the burden of NCDs call for actions for improving access to quality health service, improved case detection and community education to increase awareness. Integrating NCD intervention in to a well-established and successful programme targeting communicable diseases in the country might be beneficial for improving provision of comprehensive healthcare.

Language: en