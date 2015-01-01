SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Sattar S, Haase KR, Milisen K, Campbell D, Kim SJ, Chalchal H, Kenis C. Can Oncol Nurs J 2021; 31(4): 367-375.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021)

DOI

10.5737/23688076314367375

PMID

34786454

PMCID

PMC8565430

Abstract

Falls in older adults with cancer are often under-recognized and under-reported. The objective of this study was to explore oncology clinic nurses' willingness and perceived barriers to implement routine falls assessment and falls screening in their practice. Nurses working in outpatient oncology clinics were invited to complete an online survey. Data were analyzed using descriptive statistics and sorted into thematic categories. The majority of respondents indicated willingness to routinely ask older patients about falls (85.7%) and screen for fall risks (73.5%). The main reasons for unwillingness included: belief that patients report falls on their own, lack of time, and lack of support staff.

FINDINGS from this study show many oncology nurses believe in the importance of routine fall assessment and screening and are willing to implement them routinely, although falls are not routinely asked about or assessed. Future work should explore strategies to address barriers nurses face given the implications of falls amongst this vulnerable population.


Language: en

Keywords

older adults; falls; cancer; fall assessment; oncology nurse

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print