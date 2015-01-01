Abstract

There are virtually no statistics on childhood suicidal behavior globally. This setting can be partly explained by the social representation of joy in this early phase of life. This paper aims to analyze information on self-harm reports, hospitalizations, and deaths among children aged 5-9 years in Brazil to know its magnitude and distribution from 2006 to 2017, based on data from national health information systems. The results show 58 deaths of Brazilian children with intentional self-harm, primarily male, white, and nine years old. Hanging was the most commonly used mechanism for children to kill themselves. A total of 1,994 hospitalizations were recorded for suicide attempts in children in the period 2006-2017, with a predominance of males in all regions. Regarding notifications, most refer to children between 8 and 9 years of age, black and female, emphasizing self-poisoning. Evidence that any suicidal behavior in childhood is strongly associated with attempted or completed suicide in adolescence and adulthood is one of the main indications of the need to prevent this behavior in the first decade of life.



Praticamente não há estatísticas sobre o comportamento suicida na infância no mundo. Em parte, este cenário pode ser explicado pela representação social de alegria desta fase da vida. Este artigo tem como objetivo analisar informações sobre notificações, internações e mortes por lesões autoprovocadas entre crianças de cinco a nove anos no Brasil, visando conhecer sua magnitude e distribuição no período de 2006 a 2017, a partir dos dados dos sistemas nacionais de informação de saúde. Foram identificados 58 óbitos de crianças brasileiras decorrentes dessa causa, com a maioria sendo do sexo masculino, de cor da pele branca e com nove anos de idade. O enforcamento foi o meio mais utilizado pelas crianças para se matar. As internações por tentativas de suicídio no período de 2006-2017 somaram 1.994 casos, com predominância entre os meninos em todas as regiões. No que diz respeito às notificações, a maioria se refere a crianças entre oito e nove anos de idade, com cor da pele parda e do sexo feminino, com destaque à autointoxicação. A evidência de que qualquer comportamento suicida na infância está fortemente associado às tentativas ou ao suicídio consumado na adolescência e na vida adulta é uma das principais indicações da necessidade de prevenção desse comportamento na primeira década da vida.



