Abstract

The aim of this study was to determine the prevalence of suicidal ideation and explore associated factors among travestis and transsexuals. A cross-sectional study was conducted between 2015 and 2016 with 22 travestis and 36 transsexuals who were members of the four transgender organizations operating in the state of Rio Grande do Norte, Brazil. Associations between suicidal ideation and the categorical variables were measured using the chi-squared test, Fisher's exact test, and likelihood ratios. Multivariate analysis was performed using robust Poisson regression. The suicidal ideation prevalence rate was 41.4% (95%CI 41.3-54.51%): 13.79% among travestis (95%CI 4.91-22.66%) and 27.61% in transsexuals (95%CI 16.08-39.08%). The prevalence of suicidal ideation was higher among respondents who reported suffering violence at school (PR = 2.05; 95%CI 1.08-3.87) and those experiencing moderate/severe depression (PR = 3.86; 95%CI 1.51-9.83). The findings suggest that unfavorable school contexts and the presence of depression compromise mental health and contribute to suicidal ideation among travestis and transsexuals.

