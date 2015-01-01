Abstract

The scope of this study was to identify empowering factors for the actions of the Family Health Strategy (FHS) in coping with violence among adolescents. The sample was random from 61 teams of the Family Health Strategy of three municipalities. Questionnaires tabulated by EpiINFO 7.0, with bivariate analyses were used. Chi-square, Fisher and the "classification tree" were then used to analyze the experiences in this theme and the following issues: bonding, time since training completed, qualification, knowledge of public policies among others. There is acknowledgement of adolescents' vulnerability to violence, however, only two teams have ongoing prevention experiences. The prevailing opinion is that such activities are not the responsibility of the FHS. The study identifies interdependent variables that increase the likelihood of preventing violence and the promoting of a culture of peace among adolescents.



Este estudo objetivou identificar fatores potencializadores das ações da Estratégia Saúde da Família (ESF) no enfrentamento das violências contra adolescentes. A amostra foi aleatória de 61 equipes da ESF de três municípios. Utilizou-se questionários tabulados pelo programa EpiINFO 7.0, com análises bivariadas: qui-quadrado, Fisher e "árvore de classificação", para análise das experiências nessa temática e das seguintes questões - vínculo, tempo de formado, capacitação, conhecimento de políticas públicas, entre outras. Há o reconhecimento da vulnerabilidade dos adolescentes às violências, porém apenas duas equipes possuem experiências de prevenção com continuidade. Predomina a opinião de que tais atividades não competem à ESF. O estudo identifica variáveis interdependentes que aumentam a probabilidade da prevenção das violências e a promoção de cultura de paz entre adolescentes.



Palavras-chave:

Estratégia Saúde da Família; Prevenção de violência; Adolescente; Promoção de saúde; Cultura de paz

