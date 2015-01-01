Abstract

The scope of this article is to analyze the temporal trend by conducting a time series study of physical violence against women by an intimate partner in the State of Paraná between 2009 and 2016. Records of violence were obtained from the Notifiable Diseases and Violent Events Information System-SINAN. Levels of physical violence against women were calculated according to sociodemographic characteristics and means of aggression. For the trend analysis, polynomial regression was used. The notifications increased from 11.1 cases/100,000 women in 2009 to 91.2 in 2016, with an average annual increase of 14.84. There was an increase in rates of physical violence against women in all the Health Macroregional units, especially in the West with the highest average rate and in the North with the highest average annual increase. The spouse was the main aggressor. However, there was an increase in aggression by ex-spouses and boyfriends. There was also an increase in notifications among women aged 20-29 and 50-59 years, with eight years or more of study, and black/brown, yellow and indigenous race/color. The results reveal an increase in notifications of physical violence against women by an intimate partner, with changes in the sociodemographic profile of the victims.



O objetivo deste artigo é analisar a tendência temporal da violência física contra a mulher perpetrada pelo parceiro íntimo no Paraná. Trata-se de um estudo de séries temporais (2009 a 2016) dos registros de violência física contra a mulher por parceiro íntimo no Paraná. Os dados foram obtidos no Sistema de Informação de Agravos de Notificação-SINAN. Foram calculadas taxas de violência física contra a mulher por parceiro íntimo, segundo características sociodemográficas e meio de agressão. Para a análise de tendência, utilizou-se a regressão polinomial. As notificações aumentaram de 11,1 casos/100.000 mulheres em 2009 para 91,2 em 2016, com aumento anual médio de 14,84. Houve elevação nas taxas de violência física contra a mulher em todas as macrorregionais de saúde, destacando-se a Oeste, com a maior taxa média, e a Norte, com maior crescimento anual médio. O cônjuge foi o principal agressor. Entretanto, registrou-se crescimento das agressões por ex-cônjuges e namorados(as). Também houve aumento de notificações entre mulheres de 20-29 e 50-59 anos, com oito anos ou mais de estudo, e raça/cor preta/parda, amarela e indígena. Os resultados mostram aumento das notificações de violência física contra a mulher por parceiro íntimo, com mudanças no perfil sociodemográfico das vítimas.



Palavras-chave:

Violência por parceiro íntimo; Violência contra a mulher; Violência de gênero

