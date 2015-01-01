Abstract

Minority stress comprehends the relationship between prejudice (perceived, anticipated and internalized) and mental health in people belonging to minority groups, as well as protective factors for stressors. This study evaluated the prevalence of depressive symptoms, suicidal ideation and attempted suicide in Brazilian trans people, and it's relationship with minority stress, passability, social support and trans identity support. 378 people participated through a questionnaire answered online and in the hospital services they attended. Of these, 67.20% had depressive symptoms, 67.72% suicidal ideation and 43.12% attempted suicide. Three Poisson regression analyzes were performed in two steps, according to the outcomes. In the three outcomes there was a positive association with internalized prejudice and a negative association with social support, which were the only associations in the suicide attempt. Depressive symptoms and suicidal ideation were also positively associated with anticipated prejudice and negatively passability and support for trans identity. The vulnerability of transgender people to negative mental health outcomes and the importance of addressing prejudice on an individual and social level, as well as promoting social support and transgender identity support are perceived.



O estresse de minoria aborda a relação entre preconceito (percebido, antecipado e internalizado) e saúde mental em pessoas pertencentes a grupos minoritários, assim como fatores de proteção aos estressores. Este trabalho avaliou a prevalência de sintomas depressivos, ideação suicida e tentativa de suicídio em pessoas trans brasileiras, e sua relação com estresse de minoria, passabilidade, apoio social e apoio à identidade trans. Participaram 378 pessoas, por meio de questionário respondidos on-line e nos serviços hospitalares a que frequentavam. Desses, 67,20% apresentaram sintomas depressivos, 67,72% ideação suicida e 43,12% tentativa de suicídio. Foram realizadas três análises de regressão de Poisson, em dois passos, conforme os desfechos. Nos três desfechos houve associação positiva com o preconceito internalizado e negativa com o apoio social, sendo essas as únicas associações na tentativa de suicídio. Nos sintomas depressivos e na ideação suicida, também se associou positivamente o preconceito antecipado e negativamente a passabilidade e o apoio à identidade trans. Percebe-se a vulnerabilidade das pessoas trans para os desfechos negativos de saúde mental e a importância de enfrentar o preconceito em nível individual e social, assim como promover o apoio social e à identidade trans.



Preconceito; Pessoas trans; Depressão; Ideação suicida; Tentativa de suicídio

Language: en