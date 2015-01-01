|
Citation
|
Paiva MM, Lima MG, Barros MBA. Cien. Saude Colet. 2021; 26(Suppl 3): 5099-5108.
|
Vernacular Title
|
Quedas e qualidade de vida relacionada à saúde em idosos: influência do tipo, frequência e local de ocorrência das quedas
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Associacao Brasileira de Pos-Graduacao em Saude Coletiva)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34787202
|
Abstract
|
This article aims to evaluate health-related quality of life (HRQOL) according to the frequency and characteristics of falls in the elderly. A cross-sectional study was carried out with data from a household health survey conducted in 2014 and 2015, in Campinas, SP. The dependent variables were the SF-36 domains and, the independent ones, the occurrence and the characteristics of the falls. The mean and mean differences of the SF-36 scores were estimated by simple and multiple linear regression. The study reveals that the impact on HRQOL depends significantly on the characteristics of falls. Larger declines and a greater number of SF-36 domains were observed in the elderly who suffered three or more falls (compared to those with one or two falls), reporting falls from fainting/dizziness (compared to falls due to tripping), those who fell at home (versus falls occurring elsewhere) and reported falling limitation in daily activities. Only in the falls with these characteristics did the domain of emotional aspects be affected. The impact on HRQoL, including emotional aspects, depends on the characteristics of the falls that need to be considered in prevention actions and in the control of the consequences of falls in the quality of life of the elderly.
Language: pt