Abstract

This article aims to evaluate health-related quality of life (HRQOL) according to the frequency and characteristics of falls in the elderly. A cross-sectional study was carried out with data from a household health survey conducted in 2014 and 2015, in Campinas, SP. The dependent variables were the SF-36 domains and, the independent ones, the occurrence and the characteristics of the falls. The mean and mean differences of the SF-36 scores were estimated by simple and multiple linear regression. The study reveals that the impact on HRQOL depends significantly on the characteristics of falls. Larger declines and a greater number of SF-36 domains were observed in the elderly who suffered three or more falls (compared to those with one or two falls), reporting falls from fainting/dizziness (compared to falls due to tripping), those who fell at home (versus falls occurring elsewhere) and reported falling limitation in daily activities. Only in the falls with these characteristics did the domain of emotional aspects be affected. The impact on HRQoL, including emotional aspects, depends on the characteristics of the falls that need to be considered in prevention actions and in the control of the consequences of falls in the quality of life of the elderly.



===



O objetivo deste artigo é avaliar a qualidade de vida relacionada à saúde (QVRS) segundo a frequência e as características das quedas em idosos. Trata-se de um estudo transversal desenvolvido com dados de inquérito domiciliar de saúde realizado em 2014 e 2015, em Campinas, São Paulo. As variáveis dependentes foram os domínios do SF-36 e, as independentes, a ocorrência e as características das quedas. As médias e as diferenças de médias dos escores do SF-36 foram estimadas por regressão linear simples e múltipla. O estudo revela que o impacto na QVRS depende significativamente das características das quedas. Declínios de maior magnitude e em maior número de domínios do SF-36 foram constatados nos idosos que sofreram três ou mais quedas (em comparação com aqueles com uma ou duas quedas), nos que relataram quedas por desmaio/tontura (comparando com quedas provocadas por tropeção), nos que caíram no domicílio (versus as quedas ocorridas em outros locais) e nos que relataram limitação decorrente das quedas nas atividades diárias. Apenas nas quedas com essas características o domínio de aspectos emocionais se mostrou afetado. O impacto na QVRS, inclusive nos aspectos emocionais, depende das características das quedas, que precisam ser consideradas nas ações de prevenção e no controle das consequências das quedas na qualidade de vida dos idosos.



Palavras-chave:

Qualidade de vida; Acidentes por quedas; Idosos

Language: pt