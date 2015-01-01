Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Information on unrecorded alcohol consumption in Southeast Asia and Thailand is lacking. The primary objective of this study was to estimate the prevalence of unrecorded alcohol (including illegally produced alcohol and untaxed cross-border alcohol) consumption among past-year drinkers in Thailand. The secondary objectives were to examine the geographical variation of unrecorded alcohol consumption, effects of socioeconomic factors on unrecorded alcohol consumption and the association between unrecorded alcohol consumption and alcohol-related consequences.



METHODS: This study analysed data from the 2017 Smoking and Drinking Behavior Survey. The prevalence of unrecorded alcohol consumption was estimated. Associations of interest were tested using multivariate logistic regression.



RESULTS: Overall, 12.3% of past-year drinkers consumed any unrecorded alcohol. The prevalence was highest in the north (24.8%) and lowest in the central region (7.4%). In multivariate analysis, living in the north was associated with consumption of any unrecorded alcohol and illegally produced alcohol, whereas living in the south was associated with untaxed cross-border alcohol consumption. The lowest education and income group had the highest likelihood of consumption of any unrecorded alcohol and illegally produced alcohol, but the lowest likelihood of untaxed cross-border alcohol consumption. Consumption of unrecorded alcohol was associated with a higher chance of alcohol-related consequences.



DISCUSSION AND CONCLUSIONS: This study estimated the prevalence of unrecorded alcohol consumption among Thai drinkers and demonstrated the geographical variation in the prevalence and types of unrecorded alcohol consumed. We also found heterogenous associations between socioeconomic factors and each type of unrecorded alcohol.

