Citation
Srisuk N, Penpong MS, Saengow U. Drug Alcohol Rev. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
34786788
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Information on unrecorded alcohol consumption in Southeast Asia and Thailand is lacking. The primary objective of this study was to estimate the prevalence of unrecorded alcohol (including illegally produced alcohol and untaxed cross-border alcohol) consumption among past-year drinkers in Thailand. The secondary objectives were to examine the geographical variation of unrecorded alcohol consumption, effects of socioeconomic factors on unrecorded alcohol consumption and the association between unrecorded alcohol consumption and alcohol-related consequences.
Keywords
cross-border alcohol; geographical variation; illegally produced alcohol; socioeconomic factor; unrecorded alcohol