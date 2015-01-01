|
Citation
Vogelbacher C, Sommer J, Schuster V, Bopp MHA, Falkenberg I, Ritter PS, Bermpohl F, Hindi Attar C, Rauer L, Einenkel KE, Treutlein J, Gruber O, Juckel G, Flasbeck V, Mulert C, Hautzinger M, Pfennig A, Matura S, Reif A, Grotegerd D, Dannlowski U, Kircher T, Bauer M, Jansen A. Int. J. Bipolar Disord. 2021; 9(1): e37.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
34786613
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Bipolar disorder is one of the most severe mental disorders. Its chronic course is associated with high rates of morbidity and mortality, a high risk of suicide and poor social and occupational outcomes. Despite the great advances over the last decades in understanding mental disorders, the mechanisms underlying bipolar disorder at the neural network level still remain elusive. This has severe consequences for clinical practice, for instance by inadequate diagnoses or delayed treatments. The German research consortium BipoLife aims to shed light on the mechanisms underlying bipolar disorders. It was established in 2015 and incorporates ten university hospitals across Germany. Its research projects focus in particular on individuals at high risk of bipolar disorder, young patients in the early stages of the disease and patients with an unstable highly relapsing course and/or with acute suicidal ideation.
Language: en
Keywords
fMRI; Bipolar disorder; BipoLife; Early intervention; Early recognition; Major depression; MRI quality assurance; Multicenter study