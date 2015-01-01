|
Citation
Abouee-Mehrizi A, Alizadeh SS, Masoomi M, Barazandeh-Asl R. Int. J. Health Plann. Manage. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
34783074
Abstract
Hospitals, which play an important role in reducing injuries and casualties, must be prepared for a crowd of people in emergencies. The present study aimed to survey and collect data on the likely behaviours of people under emergency circumstances in hospitals in order to improve emergency response plans in these places. The target population was all individuals present in three hospitals from Tabriz (including patients, companions and treatment staff), and the sample size was 1145. A questionnaire was administered to this population in order to collect the data. The comparison of different groups was performed based on participants' gender and their role.
Language: en
Keywords
safety; disaster; emergency; behaviour; emergency response plan; hospital