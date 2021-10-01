|
Citation
Querdasi FR, Bacio GA. J. Adolesc. 2021; 93: 161-176.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
34785380
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: For the past several decades, Latina adolescents have consistently shown high rates of suicidal behaviors (i.e., suicidal ideation, planning, and attempts), higher than Latino adolescents and adolescents of most other ethnic groups. Yet, progress toward establishing evidence-based intervention efforts to address this urgent public health issue has been slow. The purpose of this narrative review is to summarize empirical findings on etiological factors associated with Latina adolescent suicidal behaviors using an ecodevelopmental, gender-specific framework that contextualizes Latina adolescent development.
Language: en
Keywords
Suicide; Suicide attempt; Suicidal ideation; Latina; Latina adolescent; Suicidal behaviors