Dazzio RE, Daley SS, Budesheim TL, Klanecky Earl AK. J. Am. Coll. Health 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
34788567
OBJECTIVE: Greek affiliation is associated with increased problem drinking in college, while religiosity typically offers protective benefits. The current study examined the interaction between Greek status and religiosity-both public (e.g., religious attendance) and private (e.g., prayer frequency)-on problem drinking. Participants and Methods: Undergraduates (N = 477) completed an online survey battery in late spring 2019, at the end of their freshman year.
Language: en
Alcohol; college; Greek; religiosity