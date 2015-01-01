SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Fortson K, Rajbhandari-Thapa J, Ingels J, Thapa K, Dube SR. J. Am. Coll. Health 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/07448481.2021.2002336

34788586

We examine role of ACEs and pathways to risk of opioid misuse among young adults. Participants and Methods: A cross-sectional survey of validated measures of ACEs, risk of opioid misuse, and health conditions with a sample of 1,402 students from a large public university followed by multivariate logistic regression and pathway analysis.

RESULTS: Majority (61%) of participants reported at least one ACE. A dose-response relationship between numbers of ACEs with risk for opioid misuse was present. Compared to participants with no ACEs, participants with ≥4 ACEs and 0-3 ACEs were 2.93 (95% CI: 1.95, 4.39; p < 0.001) and 1.96 (95% CI: 1.46, 2.65; p < 0.001) times more likely to be at risk for opioid misuse, respectively. Having at least one existing or past health condition significantly mediated the association.

CONCLUSIONS: Our findings suggest need to include assessment of ACEs as a screening criterion for opioid prescription and administration among college-aged individuals.


