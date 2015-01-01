|
Citation
|
DeLaney EN, Williams CD, Elias MJ, Walker CJ, Smith TH, Adkins A, Lozada FT, Dick DM. J. Am. Coll. Health 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34788588
|
Abstract
|
Racial discrimination is associated with adverse mental health outcomes among Students of Color. In order to address racial tensions, it is important to consider students' dialogues about race. The current study tested whether having positive and negative conversations about one's ethnic-racial group mediated the relation between racial discrimination at T1 and depressive symptoms 5 months later at T2 among 94 college Students of Color.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
mental health; discrimination; depressive symptoms; Conversations about race