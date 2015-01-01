|
Stiller A, Neubert C, Krieg Y. J. Interpers. Violence 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
34781758
Intimate partner violence (IPV) continues to be a global problem. The increasing international research, focussing on children who witness IPV between their parents, indicates that these circumstances might influence children in different ways. Despite these efforts, little evidence stems from Germany. Using data from a German school student survey from 2017 and 2019 (N = 21,382), this paper aims to examine the consequences of witnessing IPV. The present paper takes a closer look at children's violent behaviour, attitudes and quality of life while controlling for other potential influences (e.g. physical and psychological child abuse).
children; intimate partner violence; consequences; witnessing