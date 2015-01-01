|
Christ NM, Blain RC, Pukay-Martin ND, Petri JM, Chard KM. J. Interpers. Violence 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)
34787530
The Veterans Health Administration (VHA) has called for improved assessment and intervention for survivors of military sexual trauma (MST) to mitigate deleterious sequalae, including posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Research on the impact of MST-related PTSD (MST-IT) on men is limited, and few studies have examined the differential effects of treatment across genders and MST-IT. Additionally, studies have utilized varying definitions of MST (e.g., sexual assault only vs. including sexual harassment), contributing to disparate outcomes across studies. Utilizing data from 343 veterans seeking residential cognitive processing therapy (CPT) for PTSD in VHA, this study examined the impact of MST-IT and gender on differences in demographic characteristics; pre-treatment severity of PTSD (overall and clusters), depression, and negative posttraumatic cognitions (NPCs); and post-treatment severity of these variables after accounting for pre-treatment severity.
gender; veterans; cognitive processing therapy; Military sexual trauma; negative posttraumatic cognitions; posttraumatic stress disorder clusters; treatment outcomes