Abstract

AIM: To explore nurses' perceptions on caring for children and adolescents who are victims of domestic violence, medical treatment of a victim of domestic violence and social aspects of recognizing this problem.



BACKGROUND: Nurses are often first to recognize family violence; thus, they must have appropriate knowledge, skills, and experience. Caring for child victims of domestic violence can be very stressful and emotional and nurses must have support when caring for them.



METHODS: A qualitative study was conducted between June and August 2020. Interviews were conducted with pediatric nurses in a university hospital in Slovenia. Interviews were transcribed, coded, and synthesized.



RESULTS: We identified four main categories: violence against children; nurses' perception of caring for a child victim of domestic violence; medical treatment of a child who is a victim of domestic violence; the social aspect of recognizing violence against a child.



CONCLUSIONS: Domestic violence is present regardless of country, language, and nationality. Early interventions should be directed towards recognition of the signs of domestic violence and care for victims of violence and caregivers. IMPLICATIONS FOR NURSING MANAGEMENT: It is the responsibility of healthcare systems, hospital managers and nurses themselves to provide nursing care for children and adolescent victims of domestic violence based on the newest and best evidence.

