Abstract

BACKGROUND: This study aimed to examine the specific relationships between screen time and various mental health problems among community-dwelling adults in China.



METHODS: Self-reports of weekday and weekend screen time (TV, computer use and cell phone/tablet use), symptoms of PTSD, depression, and ADHD, and psychotic-like experiences (PLEs) were completed by 7121 Chinese adults. Logistic regression was used to examine specific relationships between screen time and mental health problems with demographics, physical activity, drinking, smoking, and sleep duration as covariates.



RESULTS: On weekdays, the participants spending at least 3 h on watching TV, computer use and cell phone/tablet use respectively accounted for 6.8%, 15.9% and 45.9%. On weekends, the proportions were 15.5%, 12.1% and 50.0%. Computer use on weekends was associated with higher risk of PTSD (OR = 1.81); cell phone/tablet use on weekdays and weekends was related to increased depression (OR = 1.38, OR = 1.28, respectively), while only computer use on weekends was related to depression (OR = 1.33); cell phone/tablet use both on weekdays and weekends was also connected to ADHD (OR = 1.56, OR = 1.48, respectively); on weekdays and weekends, more time TV viewing (OR = 1.76-1.79, OR = 1.46-1.71, respectively) and less cell phone/tablet use (OR = 0.66, OR = 0.65, respectively) were associated with higher numbers of PLEs.



CONCLUSIONS: The relationships between different types of screen time and mental health problems are variant. Future longitudinal studies should subdivide screen time on the basis of content and explore the specific causal relationship between screen time and mental health problems.

