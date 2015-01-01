Abstract

PURPOSE: To characterize prior contact with a rural academic health system among young people treated for a suicide attempt in the system's emergency departments (EDs).



METHODS: We retrospectively examined electronic medical records from a health system serving 29 medically underserved rural counties in the Southeastern United States. Patients ages 10-25 years were included in the study if they were admitted to the ED for a suicide attempt in 2015-2018. Patients were stratified according to whether they had any encounter in the same health system in the 12 months prior to the attempt.



FINDINGS: Of 236 patients meeting inclusion criteria, only 10% had contact with the health system in the 12 months prior to ED treatment for a suicide attempt. Patients who lived farther than 25 km from the flagship hospital were less likely to have had prior contact (odds ratio [OR]: 0.10, 95% confidence interval [CI]: 0.02-0.34). Young adults ages 19-25 years were also less likely to have prior contact than adolescents (OR: 0.27, 95% CI: 0.08-0.76).



CONCLUSIONS: Few adolescents and young adults in this rural region received prior health care from the same health system where they were treated for a suicide attempt. Hospitals operating in rural areas need to partner with community health care providers to ensure adequate reach of screening and treatment programs to prevent youth suicide and reduce care fragmentation.

Language: en