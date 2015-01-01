SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Kahn G, Tumin D, Vasquez-Rios V, Smith A, Buckman C. J. Rural Health 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, National Rural Health Association, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1111/jrh.12630

PMID

34784070

Abstract

PURPOSE: To characterize prior contact with a rural academic health system among young people treated for a suicide attempt in the system's emergency departments (EDs).

METHODS: We retrospectively examined electronic medical records from a health system serving 29 medically underserved rural counties in the Southeastern United States. Patients ages 10-25 years were included in the study if they were admitted to the ED for a suicide attempt in 2015-2018. Patients were stratified according to whether they had any encounter in the same health system in the 12 months prior to the attempt.

FINDINGS: Of 236 patients meeting inclusion criteria, only 10% had contact with the health system in the 12 months prior to ED treatment for a suicide attempt. Patients who lived farther than 25 km from the flagship hospital were less likely to have had prior contact (odds ratio [OR]: 0.10, 95% confidence interval [CI]: 0.02-0.34). Young adults ages 19-25 years were also less likely to have prior contact than adolescents (OR: 0.27, 95% CI: 0.08-0.76).

CONCLUSIONS: Few adolescents and young adults in this rural region received prior health care from the same health system where they were treated for a suicide attempt. Hospitals operating in rural areas need to partner with community health care providers to ensure adequate reach of screening and treatment programs to prevent youth suicide and reduce care fragmentation.


Language: en

Keywords

adolescents; suicide attempt; health care use; rural emergency department; rural hospital

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print