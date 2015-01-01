Abstract

Clinical Scenario: The impact of concussion in baseball athletes is far reaching although typically less studied than collision sports. The neuromotor sequelae of these injuries can have lasting effects on the high level of coordination needed in baseball skills. In professional athletes, the long-term effects of concussion combined with the high demands for performance can potentially shorten athletes' careers. Clinical Question: Do Major League Baseball players who have had a concussion compared with those with no history of concussions have decreased batting performance after they return to full participation? Summary of Key Findings: Seven articles meeting criteria for level 2 evidence were identified in this critically appraised topic. Four of 7 studies found deficits in batting performance following concussion. However, the 3 studies that did not identify differences lacked a comparative control group. Clinical Bottom Line: Evidence supports a relationship between concussion and decreased batting performance. This suggests there is a demand for screening and rehabilitation strategies aimed at improving sport-specific neuromotor and coordination skills in these individuals. Strength of Recommendation: Collectively, the body of evidence included to answer the clinical question aligns with the strength of recommendation of B.

