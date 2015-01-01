SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Morrison CN, Humphreys DK, Wiebe DJ. JAMA Surg. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, American Medical Association)

DOI

10.1001/jamasurg.2021.5845

PMID

34787676

Abstract

Rideshare use has increased exponentially throughout the last decade, and motor vehicle crashes are a leading cause of death or injury globally. In the study by Conner et al,1 the examination of associations between Uber trips and motor vehicle crashes in Houston, Texas, is a welcome addition to an important and emerging area of inquiry. In particular, the authors' use of trip-level Uber data, which they accessed directly from the provider, is an exciting development for the field. However, we have several concerns regarding the specification of the statistical models and possible bias of the parameter estimates.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print