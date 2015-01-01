Abstract

Rideshare use has increased exponentially throughout the last decade, and motor vehicle crashes are a leading cause of death or injury globally. In the study by Conner et al,1 the examination of associations between Uber trips and motor vehicle crashes in Houston, Texas, is a welcome addition to an important and emerging area of inquiry. In particular, the authors' use of trip-level Uber data, which they accessed directly from the provider, is an exciting development for the field. However, we have several concerns regarding the specification of the statistical models and possible bias of the parameter estimates.

