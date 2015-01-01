Abstract

Earth's climate, ecological and human systems could converge into a comprehensive crisis within our children's lifetimes, driven by factors such as inequality, inadequate health infrastructure and food insecurity (see consensus statement, J. Falk et al. Sustain. Sci. https://doi.org/g5bd; 2021). As the COVID-19 pandemic has revealed, national military and economic security provide inadequate protection against global catastrophes.

