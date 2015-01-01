SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Falk J, Colwell RR, Kennel CF, Murray CA. Nature 2021; 599(7885): 372.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1038/d41586-021-03419-0

PMID

34785801

Abstract

Earth's climate, ecological and human systems could converge into a comprehensive crisis within our children's lifetimes, driven by factors such as inequality, inadequate health infrastructure and food insecurity (see consensus statement, J. Falk et al. Sustain. Sci. https://doi.org/g5bd; 2021). As the COVID-19 pandemic has revealed, national military and economic security provide inadequate protection against global catastrophes.


Language: en

Keywords

Climate change; Biodiversity; Society

