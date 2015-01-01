Abstract

Thorough identification of risk factors for delayed decline in cognitive performance following combat-related mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI) is important for guiding comprehensive post-deployment rehabilitation. In a sample of veterans who reported at least one deployment-related mTBI, preliminary results indicate that factors including a history of loss of consciousness over 1 min, current obesity and hypertension, and Black race were more prevalent in those with decreased scores on a measure of memory function. These factors should be considered by clinicians and researchers working with current and former military personnel.

Language: en