Troyanskaya M, Pastorek NJ, Wilde EA, Tombridge KA, Day AM, Levin HS, Scheibel RS. Neurocase 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

10.1080/13554794.2021.2002912

34783300

Thorough identification of risk factors for delayed decline in cognitive performance following combat-related mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI) is important for guiding comprehensive post-deployment rehabilitation. In a sample of veterans who reported at least one deployment-related mTBI, preliminary results indicate that factors including a history of loss of consciousness over 1 min, current obesity and hypertension, and Black race were more prevalent in those with decreased scores on a measure of memory function. These factors should be considered by clinicians and researchers working with current and former military personnel.


risk factors; veterans; Mild traumatic brain injury; cognitive performance; memory function

