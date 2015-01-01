|
Citation
|
Troyanskaya M, Pastorek NJ, Wilde EA, Tombridge KA, Day AM, Levin HS, Scheibel RS. Neurocase 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34783300
|
Abstract
|
Thorough identification of risk factors for delayed decline in cognitive performance following combat-related mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI) is important for guiding comprehensive post-deployment rehabilitation. In a sample of veterans who reported at least one deployment-related mTBI, preliminary results indicate that factors including a history of loss of consciousness over 1 min, current obesity and hypertension, and Black race were more prevalent in those with decreased scores on a measure of memory function. These factors should be considered by clinicians and researchers working with current and former military personnel.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
risk factors; veterans; Mild traumatic brain injury; cognitive performance; memory function