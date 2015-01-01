Abstract

BACKGROUND: Determining the etiology, epidemiology, pattern, and treatment of nasal bone fractures and the associated soft tissue injuries in a population will be beneficial for the prevention, rapid and correct diagnosis, and adequate management of this pathology in order to minimize postoperative complications.



PATIENTS AND METHODS: This study retrospectively evaluated the patients admitted and treated for nasal bone fractures in a university clinic of oral and maxillofacial surgery in Romania over a 10-year period. Following statistical analysis, evaluation and correlation of the monitored variables, a P value < 0.05 was considered statistically significant.



RESULTS: Nasal bone fractures had the highest incidence among men (88.30%), aged 20-29 years (33.33%), with no education (33.33%), interpersonal violence being the main cause in this category of patients (P = 0.004; P = 0.005; P = 0.005). In urban environment (55.9%), nasal bone fractures through aggression and road traffic accidents were predominant, while in rural areas (44.10%), those caused by domestic accidents and animal attacks prevailed (P = 0.551). Nondisplaced (81.10%), closed (85.60%) and involving the nasal septum fractures (51.35%) were preponderant. Hematoma was the most frequent associated soft tissue injury (86.49%), its incidence being increased in the case of displaced (P = 1.000) and open fractures (P = 0.692). The most frequent treatment method was close nasal reduction (CNR) + closed septoplasty (51.35%). The most frequent complication was malunion (7.2%), secondary to CNR without septoplasty (P = 0.037).



CONCLUSIONS: The main etiology of nasal bone fractures was interpersonal violence, which mainly affected men, aged 20-39 years, with a low level of education, living in urban areas. Implementing laws to fight interpersonal aggression and increase the education level of the population would lead to a considerable reduction in the incidence of this pathology. Patients treated by CNR + closed septoplasty and ORIF had the best postoperative evolution. Immediate septoplasty in the case of associated septal fractures significantly decreased the rate of postoperative complications.

Language: en