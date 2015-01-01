Abstract

Fear is a powerful emotion that can influence future behavior. This study investigates how fear influences the relationship between vicarious violence at work and employees' work ability. This is a quantitative cross-sectional study. Self-report data were collected from 154 Portuguese nurses who completed an online survey. Statistical significance of the indirect effect was based on bias-corrected bootstrap confidence intervals. The results support the mediation model. Those who observe/hear of others being beaten or threatened experience strong affective reactions, such as fear, which in turn has a negative impact on the assessment of their work ability. We suggest that occupational safety and health programs designed to prevent violence at work take into account those who experience violence at work vicariously and include strategies and interventions focused on affective reactions to minimize the negative effects of vicarious violence at work, with benefits in employees' improved ability to work.

