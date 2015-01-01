Abstract

Electrical injuries in pediatric patients are uncommon but can be life-threatening and require efficient and effective identification and management. Injury severity is based on the characteristics of the electricity, the duration of contact with the electrical source, and the current's pathway through the body. This issue discusses the specific threats posed by high-voltage, low-voltage, and lightning injuries. The various presentations are described, including burns, arrhythmias, respiratory arrest, cardiac arrest, blunt trauma from falls or blast events, rhabdomyolysis, tympanic membrane rupture, and altered mental status, among others. The most current literature is reviewed, and an evidence-based approach is provided for the diagnosis and management of electrical injuries in pediatric patients presenting to the emergency department.

