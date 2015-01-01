Abstract

Suicide is a dynamic phenomenon. Psychiatric medication intake, illicit drug and alcohol use or the preference for particular suicide methods shift continuously over time. To capture such variations -and their potential implications for suicide prevention-, we researched the forensic records of suicide cases for the period 1992-2016 at a large department of forensic medicine and conducted age-period-cohort (APC) analyses of our sample (1162 suicides, 77.45% males, 22.25% females). We primarily investigated socio-demographic and toxicological parameters. Benzodiazepine, alcohol and illicit drug use increased considerably towards the younger cohorts. The segment of individuals of foreign nationality raised significantly too; likewise, the proportion of prison suicides. Hanging appears increasingly preferred by the younger APCs (the opposite is true for jumping). Hanging seems more popular among males, prisoners, and those under the influence of illicit drugs; jumping by females and those less likely to have consumed alcohol or illicit drugs. Given that the method of a prior attempt, if a highly lethal one, usually gets repeated in the completed suicide, a history of an attempt by hanging should never be underestimated. The mental health needs of immigrants and prisoners look inadequately addressed. Young-middle aged immigrant prisoners appear a group at high suicide risk.

Language: en