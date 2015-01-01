|
Gardner AJ, Iverson GL, Edwards S, Tucker R. Sports Med. Open 2021; 7(1): e84.
(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
34787721
BACKGROUND: The tackle is the in-game activity carrying the greatest risk for concussion in rugby. A recent evaluation of tackle characteristics in rugby union precipitated a rule modification to reduce head impact risk during tackles. This study aims to replicate the work conducted in rugby union by examining the association between tackle characteristics and head injury events in professional rugby league.
Language: en
Concussion; Injury prevention; Head impact events; Head injury assessment; Tackle