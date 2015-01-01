Abstract

Suicide is one of the main causes of death among teenagers and young people around the world. The purpose of this work is to describe the historical evolution in the province of Buenos Aires over the period 2001-2017. The design was a retrospective observational description about mortality due to self-inflicted injuries. Mortality data was obtained from the Direction of Statistics and Information in Health (DEIS) of the Ministry of Health of the province of Buenos Aires. Mortality data analyzed was related to intentional self-inflicted injuries. Over the period studied, 19,287 suicide bombings were produced in the province of Buenos Aires, with an accumulated sum of 7.36 per 100 thousand. The type of mode most often used an external agent. Relating suicide cases to the population size of the different health regions, it is observed that there is an inverse relationship between the population size and mortality rates. There were global variations: rate reduction from 2001 to 2009 (with a peak in 2003); growth from 2010 to 2012 and again reduction from 2013 until 2017.

Language: es