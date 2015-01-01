Abstract

PURPOSE: The University of California, San Diego screens health care professionals, trainees, and students for depression and suicide risk. Individuals complete a voluntary, anonymous online screening tool and choose whether to provide personal demographic information. This study assessed the relationship between privacy-related constructs and self-rated depression and suicide risk.



METHOD: The authors analyzed responses to the screening tool collected from January 2018 to December 2019. Measures of depression, suicidal ideation and behaviors, and worry about stigma for seeking mental health services (i.e., privacy-related concern) were gathered. The number of demographic item non-responses (i.e., age, gender, ethnicity/race, professional position) was operationalized as privacy-related behavior. Linear and logistic regression models were used to determine associations between privacy-related constructs (concern and behavior) and depression and suicide measures.



RESULTS: A total of 1,224 respondents were included. On average, respondents reported mild depression (mean = 9.12, standard deviation = 5.94), but 42% (524/1,224) reported at least moderate depression. One in 5 respondents (248/1,224) reported worry about stigma for seeking mental health services, and more than 17% (212/1,224) skipped at least 1 demographic question. Privacy-related concern was statistically significantly and positively associated with recent depression and suicidal ideation and behaviors (odds ratios [ORs]: 3.13 - 7.02; 95% confidence interval [CI]: 2.23 - 19.20; P's <.001) and with lifetime suicide attempts (OR = 1.76; 95% CI: 1.08 - 2.86; P =.02). Privacy-related behavior was statistically significantly and positively associated with suicide action (OR = 2.23; 95% CI: 1.24 - 4.02; P =.008).



CONCLUSIONS: Privacy-related constructs may be meaningful correlates of mental health as respondents who endorsed these constructs had increased odds of worse depression and suicidal ideation and behaviors. Considering privacy-related constructs may be useful for identifying health care professionals, trainees, and students experiencing distress and in need of imminent mental health resources.

